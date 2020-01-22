Architect estimates new Conway City Hall could cost over $15 million

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Conway City Council members received an update on how much it would cost to build a new city hall.
The architecture firm hired by the city presented a map and budget during a workshop on Tuesday.
The architect presented two options. The first design is a two-story building that would cost $15.8 million. The second option features a three-story building that would cost $21.5 million.
“We’ve been talking for months about what a new city hall would look like in the city of Conway, where it would be located. Now we’re really talking the numbers. So, moving forward we wanted to have a price point,” said city of Conway spokesperson Taylor Newell. “Today was the first time we were able to get those numbers for the different levels, for the different types of buildings, what could go in that space, and how much that will cost.”
Newell said during the budget retreat in March, city leaders will discuss the cost of the new city hall and where the funding will come from for the project.
City leaders said during the workshop that they’re considering moving the new city hall to a new location, but the architect told city councilmembers that he doesn’t want to move and likes the building where it is.
City councilmembers didn’t take any votes on the plans.
The current Conway City Hall was built in the early 1800s to serve as a courthouse.
City leaders said it’s time for a new city hall because the current one lacks functionality. They said they need a centralized space that houses all the departments under one roof, which will make things more efficient for city staff and community members.
There is currently no timeline for construction on the new city hall.
