Wide-eyed husky Jubilee adopted after Facebook post goes viral

MATAWAN, N.J. (WAVE) - A lovable dog with “weird” eyes has been adopted into a forever home after a Facebook post from last week goes viral.
Jubilee, a four-year-old husky, has been with Husky House for a long period of time according the original Facebook post from January 14. The post said that her breeder was unable to sell her due to her “weird” looking eyes. Jubilee was born with a congenital eyelid issue.
Husky House, a Siberian husky and K9 rescue located in New Jersey, posted her photos to help Jubilee find a home. The post has more than 22 thousand comments and more than 47 thousand shares.
The post was updated on Monday to confirm that Jubilee has found a new home by previous Husky House adopters. The post said that Jubilee can’t wait to join her “new fur-siblings in a wonderful new life”.
