Two dead after vehicle overturns in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Two people were killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday night in Robeson County.
According to S.B. Lewis with the North Carolina Highway Patrol, the deadly crash happened just after 9 p.m. on Cabinet Shop Road.
Lewis said the vehicle, which was traveling north on Cabinet Shop Road, crossed the center line, hit several tree stumps and overturned.
Troopers identified the victims as Tryon Locklear, 51, and Ron Locklear, 24.
The victims were the only occupants of the vehicle.
