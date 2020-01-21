TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash blocks Highway 544 lanes heading toward beach

By WMBF News Staff | January 21, 2020 at 3:17 PM EST - Updated January 21 at 4:23 PM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A crash on Highway 544 has forced crews to shut down all beach-bound traffic.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to the head-on collision around 2:30 p.m. near Highway 814.

Tony Casey, a spokesperson for Horry County Fire Rescue, said one person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area while crews clear the scene.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

