TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash blocks Highway 544 lanes heading toward beach

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A crash on Highway 544 has forced crews to shut down all beach-bound traffic.
Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to the head-on collision around 2:30 p.m. near Highway 814.
Tony Casey, a spokesperson for Horry County Fire Rescue, said one person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area while crews clear the scene.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.
