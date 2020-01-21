St. James schools holding supply drive to benefit S.C. high school badly damaged by tornado

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Two Horry County schools are holding a supply drive to benefit a Columbia area high school badly damaged by a tornado earlier this month.
St. James High and Middle schools will be accepting supplies starting Wednesday, Jan. 22, and going through Friday, Jan. 24, according to information on the schools’ Facebook pages.
These supplies will assist students and staff at North Central High School in Kershaw County. An EF-2 tornado ripped through the school on Jan. 11, causing millions of dollars in damage.
“They are fortunate that their county had a vocational building that they are going to be using the rest of the semester, but they are now having to be bussed about 30 minutes each day for this,” a St. James High Facebook post stated. “Teachers tried to get as much from their classrooms as possible, but are practically starting from scratch.”
According to the two St. James schools, North Central High’s list of immediate needs consists of:
- 1.5- to 2-inch binders
- 12- and 24-inch rulers
- paint brushes
- paper pens
- Sharpies
- white glue
- clipboards
- dry erase boards, individual-sized
- power strip surge protectors (new)
- staplers
- storage - plastic rolling drawers or large three-drawer storage containers
Those who would like to participate can drop the items in trash cans set up at each entrance of St. James High School. If someone misses the trash cans, they can also bring donations to the guidance department. The school is located at 10800 S.C. 707 in Murrells Inlet.
At St. James Middle School, donations can be made to the front office and to guidance counselors. The school is located at 9775 St. James Road in the Myrtle Beach area.
The tornado at North Central High came just days before an EF-1 twister blew through the parking lot of Loris High School, damaging a number of cars. No injuries were reported.
