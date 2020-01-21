Sheriff’s office: Three people fatally shot found in car in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say three people who were fatally shot were found in car in a field in the Pineville area Monday afternoon.
Deputies discovered the victims in the area of Crawl Hill Drive near Highway 45.
Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis said the discovery was made after emergency responders received a call around 3:30 p.m. about a disabled car that appeared to have been involved in a car accident.
When deputies arrived they found a car in a field nearby, and in the vehicle were three bodies.
Detectives, crime scene technicians and the coroner’s office responded to the scene to investigate.
“It does appear that there were gunshots fired, but because of the wide area we’re having to painstakingly go through the scene to try to determine what happened,” Lewis said Monday night.
Coroner George Oliver said the deceased had injuries consistent with gunshot wounds, and autopsies have been scheduled for Thursday.
Oliver said the deceased have been identified, but has not released their identities to the public since some family members have not been notified yet.
“This is a troubling crime we have here with three individuals that have been murdered in a vehicle,” Lewis said.
The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who has any information about the shooting to call the sheriff’s office at (843) 719-4412 or Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.
“This is a rural area, but everyone knows everyone up here,” Lewis said. “Someone knows what happened back here, and I’m asking for some help.”
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.