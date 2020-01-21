Report: Myrtle Beach police find man stuck in trash compartment of garbage truck

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A man was taken to the hospital for injuries after Myrtle Beach police found him in the trash compartment of a garbage truck, according to a report.
That report states officers went to Mr. Joe White Avenue around 5:20 a.m. Monday after getting reports that someone was in the truck’s trash compartment.
A witness said he was near the area of TJ Maxx when he heard someone yelling for help from the trash compartment, according to the report. The witness stated that he believed the man was picked up from a dumpster and then became stuck in the truck.
Officers said the man had been in a dumpster and when the garbage truck picked it up, he became trapped.
The man complained of hip injuries and chest pains, and was taken for treatment. According to the report, he did not remember anything about the incident, only being in the dumpster with his girlfriend.
