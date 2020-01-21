Prince Harry hopes for calmer future, but not much chance

In this Tuesday, July 10, 2018 file photo Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, and Meghan the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry watch a flypast of Royal Air Force aircraft pass over Buckingham Palace in London. As part of a surprise announcement distancing themselves from the British royal family, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan declared they will “work to become financially independent” - a move that has not been clearly spelled out and could be fraught with obstacles. (Source: AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File/AP)