Organization uses Day of Service to repair hurricane-damaged Pee Dee homes

MULLINS, S.C. (WMBF) - As we honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a National Day of Service, one group is lending a helping hand to hurricane victims in our area.
Volunteers with the South Carolina Conference of the United Methodist Church’s Disaster Recovery teams spent Monday repairing Pee Dee homes damaged by Hurricane Florence in 2018.
Around 55 volunteers from United Methodist churches across the state began working Saturday and continued Monday to repair eight homes in Marion, Marlboro and Dillon counties as part of the organization’s MLK Weekend of Service.
“There's a lot of damage in this area and it takes a while to get it all repaired.” Fred Buchanan, a pastor and volunteer from Barnwell, said.
Buchanan and several other volunteers went to work Monday morning on Doressa Roberts’ home in Mullins.
Roberts said her home has been damaged by three hurricanes in the past three years: Matthew, Florence and Dorian. You could see parts of her ceiling and floor stained by stormwater and mold.
"It's been hard especially living with some of my ceilings having mold on it so I felt like one time I was going to have to move out and go live with my mom," she said.
The volunteers removed the mold from parts of Roberts’ ceiling, as well as replaced some flooring in the laundry room.
After paying $4,100 for a new roof last year and $2,100 for other repairs, it’s work Roberts said she wouldn’t have been able to get done without the organization’s help.
"Sometimes I feel like I live paycheck to paycheck. That’s money that I don’t have that they’ve done for me that I don’t have to come out-of-pocket,” she said.
So far, the organization has helped more than 125 families and repaired around 55 homes. They plan to improve around 270 homes by the end of 2021.
