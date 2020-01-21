Ongoing battle over hospitality fees to be discussed by Horry County Council

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Council will talk about the ongoing hospitality fee issue once again at Tuesday’s meeting.
An executive session is scheduled for the council to get legal advice in litigation that's heavily impacted the Interstate 73 project.
The battle surrounding hospitality fees began last March, when the city of Myrtle Beach filed a lawsuit against Horry County, claiming the county collected millions of dollars in hospitality fees illegally.
According to the lawsuit, Horry County passed a resolution in 1996 to begin collecting the 1.5% hospitality tax in the unincorporated areas and the municipalities to help fund road projects through the RIDE I program. Myrtle Beach city leaders adopted a resolution supporting the tax.
It became effective on Jan. 1, 1997 and was to expire on Jan. 1, 2017.
In December 2016, the county enacted an ordinance to extend the termination date of the hospitality tax’s “Sunset Provision” to Jan. 1, 2022.
Myrtle Beach claims in the lawsuit that it never consented to an extension, while Horry County has said it didn’t need Myrtle Beach’s consent.
Horry County was using the hospitality fee to help fund the I-73 project and bring the major interstate all the way into Myrtle Beach.
Over the next several months both parties filed appeals and injunctions, which brought confusion to businesses over who is supposed to be collecting the hospitality fee.
After three rounds of mediation, a proposed agreement on hospitality fees was reached and sent to all parties involved in the lawsuit.
On Dec. 16, Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach, Surfside Beach, Aynor and Atlantic Beach all voted in favor of the proposed settlement.
Horry County leaders then met and decided to amend the proposal to say that Myrtle Beach cannot use the part of the settlement money to pay attorney fees. Council members voted 7-5 in favor of the proposed settlement.
Myrtle Beach City Council met on Thursday, Dec. 19 and they rejected the county’s change, ensuring the dispute would continue into 2020.
Tuesday’s Horry County Council meeting begins at 6 a.m. at the government and justice center in Conway.
