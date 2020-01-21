Myrtle Beach Pelicans looking for game-day employees

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – With a start of the 2020 baseball season just a few months away, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans are now accepting applications for game-day employees.
According to a press release from the Myrtle Beach Pelicans, available positions include:
- 50/50 sales representatives
- Fun zone operators
- Box office
- Cleaning crew
- Food & beverage/concessions
- Grounds crew
- Mascot
- Parking attendants
- Porters
- Promo team members
- Retail/merchandise
- Ticket takers
- Ushers
- Video & game production
Applicants must be able to work nights, weekends and holidays.
To access the job application, click here or visit the Pelicans front office.
The Pelicans’ 2020 season starts on April 9 against the Wilmington Blue Rocks.
