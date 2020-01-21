Lane closures scheduled as work continues on widening of Carolina Forest Boulevard

Lane closures scheduled as work continues on widening of Carolina Forest Boulevard
Road cones were placed along Carolina Forest Boulevard ahead of work starting on the long-awaited widening project.
By WMBF News Staff | January 21, 2020 at 10:42 AM EST - Updated January 21 at 10:42 AM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Lane closures are set for Wednesday as work continues on the Carolina Forest Boulevard widening project.

According to a press release from Horry County, the Carolina Forest Boulevard entrance to the Bellegrove subdivision will be closed Wednesday and Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for asphalt work. The work is weather permitting.

Carolina Forest Blvd and Bellegrove subdivision
Carolina Forest Blvd and Bellegrove subdivision (Source: Google Maps)

Residents should plan on accessing the subdivision via alternate entrances.

County officials said there will also be a nighttime lane closure on Carolina Forest Boulevard on Thursday, Jan. 23, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., as crews do asphalt work.

Drivers are encouraged to use extra caution and obey all traffic control devices.

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.