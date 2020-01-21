Lane closures scheduled as work continues on widening of Carolina Forest Boulevard

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Lane closures are set for Wednesday as work continues on the Carolina Forest Boulevard widening project.
According to a press release from Horry County, the Carolina Forest Boulevard entrance to the Bellegrove subdivision will be closed Wednesday and Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for asphalt work. The work is weather permitting.
Residents should plan on accessing the subdivision via alternate entrances.
County officials said there will also be a nighttime lane closure on Carolina Forest Boulevard on Thursday, Jan. 23, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., as crews do asphalt work.
Drivers are encouraged to use extra caution and obey all traffic control devices.
