HCPD: 2 armed robbers hold up Dollar General store in Bucksport area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police are investigating an armed robbery Monday night at Dollar General store near the Bucksport area.
Police responded to the call around 9:15 p.m. at the store on Highway 701.
Horry County police Lt. Tom DelPercio said two people armed with a gun robbed the clerk and managed to get away with some money.
He said there were customers inside the store during the robbery, but no one was hurt during the incident.
Police are searching for the robbers, but there is no description of them at this time.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.