Florence One schools open new sensory rooms

“These specific schools were chosen based on the population of students that are attending at those locations,” Denny said. “At Lester, we have a high population of students with Autism and they need more spaces for sensory input and have high sensory needs. The R.N. Beck Learning Center was chosen based on their preschool population. We know that preschoolers need lots of sensory input and movement, so the sensory room is a perfect fit for the three and four-year-old students just starting their school years.”