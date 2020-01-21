Florence man accused of criminal sexual conduct with 5-year-old child

Mark Anthony Berry (Source: Florence County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff | January 21, 2020 at 1:35 PM EST - Updated January 21 at 1:35 PM

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Florence man is behind bars after allegedly committing a lewd act upon a 5-year-old child.

According to a press release from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, 53-year-old Mark Anthony Berry was arrested Jan. 17 on a charge of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

He remained in jail Tuesday under no bond, according to online records from the Florence County Detention Center.

Investigators said Berry allegedly committed the act on the 5-year-old girl between June 1, 2019 and Jan. 4, 2020, the release stated.

