FIRST ALERT: Wind chills return to the teens

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Arctic air remains in place through Wednesday morning allowing wind chills to return to the teens.
Mostly clear skies and very cold weather will remain in place across the area through tonight. Temperatures will once again drop into the upper 20s at the beaches and middle 20s inland.
A storm system off shore will continue to produce gusty winds through the night. Wind gusts near 30 mph this evening will gradually decrease to 15 to 20 mph by Wednesday morning. Those gusty winds will once again drop wind chills into the teens early Wednesday morning. The lowest wind chill values will reach 15 to 17 near the Grand Strand where the winds will be the most gusty.
Temperatures will gradually start to warm on Wednesday afternoon as winds decrease. Afternoon temperatures will reach the upper 40s with sunny skies.
Wednesday night will remain cold, but not as cold as the previous nights as temperatures slip into the upper 20s to lower 30s.
With thickening clouds, temperatures will moderate into the lower 50s on Thursday and upper 50s to lower 60s by Friday. The warming trend will be accompanied by increasing rain chances through the day Friday with a good chance of rain arriving Friday afternoon and evening.
The rain clears out in time for a mostly sunny weekend although winds will be gusty at times. Temperatures will be seasonably cool with daytime temperatures in the lower and middle 50s with overnight temperatures in the 30s.
