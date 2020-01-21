FIRST ALERT: Feeling like the teens this morning, cold day ahead

Milder weather will arrive by the end of the week with temperatures reach into the 50s by Thursday and into the lower 60s on Friday as the next storm system approaches with rain chances for Friday afternoon and into Saturday morning. If you have weekend plans, I would keep them around. The rain looks to leave our area by sunrise on Saturday before the mid 50s continue for both days this weekend. Saturday and Sunday will be breezy and seasonable for this time of year.