FIRST ALERT: Feeling like the teens this morning, cold day ahead

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Temperatures continue to fall this morning making it the coldest morning so far this winter. As you step out the door, you'll notice the temperatures in the mid-upper 20s this morning but the wind is making it feel like the teens from Myrtle Beach to Hartsville. It's a cold one and the extra layers will be handy for most of the day.
Highs will reach the upper 30s to lower 40s today with the winds continuing to gusts anywhere from 15-20 mph. The system developing just off our shore will not bring winter weather but it will bring gusty winds throughout today and into the evening hours. Expect the wind chills to remain in the 30s throughout the day today, despite temperatures briefly reaching the 40s.
That storm system will develop completely by tonight and cause clouds across the area to increase. Any moisture from this storm will stay offshore but the winds will still be breezing. While temperatures will be a couple degrees warmer tomorrow morning, the wind will still make it feel similar to this morning with many feeling like the teens and lower 20s at times on Wednesday morning.
Highs on Wednesday will reach the upper 40s and remain cold. Wind chill values will make it feel like the lower 40s by the afternoon but at least it's warmer!
Milder weather will arrive by the end of the week with temperatures reach into the 50s by Thursday and into the lower 60s on Friday as the next storm system approaches with rain chances for Friday afternoon and into Saturday morning. If you have weekend plans, I would keep them around. The rain looks to leave our area by sunrise on Saturday before the mid 50s continue for both days this weekend. Saturday and Sunday will be breezy and seasonable for this time of year.
