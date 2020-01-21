Experts remind Grand Strand, Pee Dee residents to check pipes, bring in pets as temperatures plummet

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s not just important for you and your family to stay bundled up during this cold spell, but also make sure your home, cars and pets are prepared.
An arctic blast will be hitting the Grand Strand and Pee Dee this week and neighbors have to keep several things in mind as temperatures drop into the 20s.
FIRST ALERT: Coldest night so far this winter
Residents need to make sure to bring in their four-legged friends.
”It’s now a law in Horry County, anything under 45° you must bring your dogs indoors,” said Jess Wnuk with the Grand Strand Humane Society.
During the colder months, the Grand Strand Humane Society is also looking for families with warm and loving homes to consider fostering.
”As you can see behind me there is a pile of blankets and pillows to keep our dogs and cats warm,” said Wnuk.
People should also check their pipes. Experts with Vines Plumbing and Water Restoration said it’s not uncommon to see those pipes burst with the freezing weather.
”The area around pipes not being sealed properly that can definitely lead to some problems and some big emergencies as well as property damage,” said Mike Nichols with Vines Plumbing and Water Restoration.
Vines said they’re prepared for an increase in calls over the next few days, but something like insulation which can cost as little as 50 cents per foot at your local hardware store could save you thousands.
”That’s when it happens when you least expect it so taking that precaution ahead of times will save you a lot in property damage and things like that,” said Nichols.
It’s almost important to check your car and make sure your ride to work won’t be a freezing one. Adam Kirby, a mechanic at Auto Care Services, said a majority of the calls he receives when the temperatures drop is the heat in their car isn’t working which can be prevented by checking the antifreeze mixture.
“We want to check your battery make sure it’s up to starting the car because it’s harder to do in the colder weather,” Kirby said.
The air in your tires also expands and contracts differently so you’ll sometimes get that warning message on the dash. But Kirby said you shouldn’t ignore that warning and get your tires checked if that happens.
Kirby also added that drivers need to be aware of icy patches.
"So if you don’t have to go anywhere and there are frozen roads just don’t drive,” said Kirby.
