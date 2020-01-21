Darlington County deputies look for men accused of robbing convenience store while armed

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery that happened Tuesday morning at a convenience store in the Dovesville community.
According to information from the DCSO, two armed men went into the A&T convenience store around 9:30 a.m.
The men allegedly assaulted the clerk and took various items.
Investigators have released images of the two robbers from the store’s surveillance system. Anyone who recognizes the men are asked to call the DCSO at (843) 861-3579 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at (888) CRIME-SC.
