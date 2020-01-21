Conway Medical Center showcases new robotic surgery machine

“I’m not walking out of the room and hitting an autopilot button and coming back when it’s done,” he said. “I’m actually putting my arms and forearms and my face into a three dimensional camera, and everything I do with my feet, my forearms, my wrists and my fingers is then transmitted to the forearms on the robot with different instruments that have pinchers, grabbers, cutters, pliers, everything I need to do to do an operation.”