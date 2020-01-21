CEO of Boys and Girls Club of the Grand Strand resigns

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of the Grand Strand has stepped down from her position.
Dione Buonto confirmed to WMBF News that she has resigned citing health issues. According to her LinkedIn profile, she has been the CEO of the organization since June 2013.
WMBF News is working to find out more about her resignation and what are the next steps for the nonprofit.
Her resignation comes as the Boys and Girls Club of the Grand Strand nears completion of its new building at the corner of Carver Street, Mr. Joe White Avenue and Dunbar Street. Crews broke ground on the new facility in May 2018.
