Volunteers needed for robotics tournament at Myrtle Beach Convention Center

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Volunteers are being sought for the 17th annual Palmetto Regional FIRST Robotics Tournament.
The event will be held from Thursday, Feb. 27 through Saturday, Feb. 29 at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center on N. Oak Street, according to a Facebook post from the city of Myrtle Beach.
“Students from across Horry County and the nation participate in the competition. The competition is fast-paced and fun to watch,” the post states.
Admission is free.
For more information on the event, click here.
To register as a volunteer, click here.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.