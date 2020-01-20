Mom, baby found safe after scary ordeal; father allegedly forced them from N.C. home

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WRAL) - A Fayetteville man is in custody after he forcibly took his infant son and the baby’s mother from their home Monday morning, police say.
According to NBC affiliate WRAL in Raleigh, police said Wani Thomas, 24, broke into the home along the 4900 block of Tangerine Drive around 1:15 a.m. and forced the 20-year-old mother and her infant son into a car at gunpoint.
Thomas is the baby’s father, according to Erica Sims, the infant’s grandmother.
The couple and baby had been living at the Airport Inn on Gillespie Street, Sims said, but her daughter recently moved back to her mother's house with the child.
Police located the mother and the baby, who were unharmed, by 8 a.m. at the hotel.
Thomas, who was not there, was arrested by 11 a.m. He was charged with first-degree kidnapping, first-degree burglary and assault by pointing a gun.
Copyright 2020 WRAL. All rights reserved.