Many brave the cold weather to celebrate Myrtle Beach MLK Day Parade

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Many spent their Monday morning at the Myrtle Beach Martin Luther King Day Parade despite the cold temperatures.
People lined Ocean Boulevard as floats from all kinds of organizations drove down the road. Students from Horry County Schools teamed up to make one unified marching band to lead the parade.
Erica Vasquez came out with her daughter, Gianna, to support her son who was in the band and also to honor King’s legacy. Erica said it’s important to teach young people the importance of what King did for the country.
“Martin Luther King obviously fought for pretty much everyone’s rights," Erica Vasquez said.
Many agree King helped create incredible strides in race relations for many years to come. However, some people who came to the parade think King would say there’s still work to be done.
“He would say that we’ve made certainly a lot of progress," Julius Lambright said. "[We’re] not where we need to be. And in fact, I think he would be probably a bit disappointed because I think we’ve taken a step backwards based on certain political climates that are happening right now.”
Vasquez echoed similar thoughts.
“I think he would be saddened by the state we are in today," Vasquez said. "I think he would still have the same message of everyone being brothers and sisters no matter what ethnicity, what background you come from. It’s just to unite and be as one.”
Lambright said going forward, it’s all about focusing on how to improve.
“In the struggle for equality, it’s never a straight line up," Lambright said. "It’s a curve that goes up and down, but as long as the trend continues to go up, which I think it is, we have to keep our eyes on that. These short term setbacks should not get us off track of what we’re trying to do.”
Lambright’s wife Roxanne said it’s also important to remember that King was not just a doctor but also a reverend. She believes his message on belief in God is most important.
“Keep God in our life," Roxanne Lambright said. "That’s very important. I think that’s the first thing we should’ve taken from his ministry. With God in our life, we can always take that straight path. We need to follow that light that he was trying to project to us.”
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.