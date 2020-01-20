Lobby of Conway Public Safety Building open for those who need out of the cold

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Conway city officials are reminding residents that a place is available for those who need to get out of the cold as temperatures fall over the next few days.
According to information from the city, anyone who is in need of a warm place to stay overnight can use the lobby of the Conway Public Safety Building.
The building is located at 1600 9th Ave., in the city of Conway. It is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and has a restroom available for the public.
