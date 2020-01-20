Investigation underway after stolen emergency vehicles recovered in Chesterfield Co.

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Authorities have now begun an investigation after a pair of emergency vehicles from the South Carolina Forestry Commission were recovered after being stolen overnight.
Officials said a 2017 Freightliner flatbed truck and a CAT D-4 bulldozer were taken from a location in Elgin. However, those vehicles have been recovered in Chesterfield County.
Authorities said the only damage reported was the partially removed decals on the vehicles.
At this point, no arrests have been made. However, the investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of the person or people responsible for this, please call the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office at 803-425-1512. You may also contact Crimestoppers one of the following ways:
PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.
MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.
