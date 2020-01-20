Guest choked, punched after confronting Grand Strand resort employee yelling at children, lawsuit states

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A Grand Strand resort has been named in a lawsuit after a man claims he confronted an employee who was yelling at children and was then put in a chokehold and punched.
James and Lynette Melo filed the suit against the Sands Ocean Club, its owners and two employees on Jan. 15, according to court records.
The lawsuit states the two were staying at the Sands Ocean Club in July of 2017. While lounging by the pool, James Melo noticed employee George William Dowe, “harassing, screaming, and/or using explicit language toward several children who were playing in the pool,” court documents state.
Melo confronted Dowe about his behavior and was then put in a chokehold by a second employee, Randall Drayton, according to the lawsuit. Dowe then allegedly starting punching the plaintiff in the head and face.
The lawsuit states that James Melo suffered permanent physical personal injuries, medical expenses, pain and suffering, emotional distress, loss of enjoyment of life, anxiety and lost wages.
According to the lawsuit, the owners of Sands Ocean Club knew or should have known that Dowe and Drayton, “were violent persons who were forseeably likely to cause person injury to hotel guests based on their criminal record.”
The Melos are asking for unspecified damages in the case.
When contacted, administrative staff at Sands Ocean Club did not wish to comment on the lawsuit.
