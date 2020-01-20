FIRST ALERT: Coldest night so far this winter

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Arctic air remains in place through mid week.
Cold weather remains in place across the Carolians through the middle of the week. Temperatures will fall to the coldest readings so far this winter by early Tuesday morning.
Temperatures will tumble tonight under clear skies and an occasionally gusty wind. Temperatures by Tuesday morning will reach the middle to upper 20s along the Grand Strand and lower to middle 20s inland. With a 5 to 10 mph wind lingering through sunrise, wind chills will drop as low as 15 to 19 degrees by Tuesday morning.
Tuesday will see clear skies but very cold temperatures. Afternoon readings will struggle to reach to the lower 40s. A breeze will keep wind chills in the 30s through the afternoon once again.
A storm system will develop off shore late Tuesday and cause a thickening of clouds across the region late Tuesday and Tuesday evening. Any moisture with the developing storm stays just off shore.
Wednesday will be another cold day with afternoon temperatures returning to the 40s.
Milder weather will arrive by the end of the week with temperatures reaching into the 50 by Thursday and into the 60s by Friday as the next storm system approaches with chances of rain once again. The best risk of rain looks to arrive Friday afternoon and Friday night with improving weather through the upcoming weekend.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.