FIRST ALERT: Arctic air sticks around, temperatures struggle to climb

Grab the coat! You will need it for the morning and afternoon today. (Source: WMBF)
By Andrew Dockery | January 20, 2020 at 3:57 AM EST - Updated January 20 at 3:57 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Winter is here and the Arctic air that we have given you the first alert to has arrived.

Grab the coat! You will need it for the morning and afternoon today.
As you step out the door this morning, you will need the coat. This weather is already cold enough but factor in the wind throughout the day and the temperatures will feel even colder, especially this morning.

Highs will struggle today and only reach the lower 40s. Even with our highs in the 40s, the wind will make it feel like the 30s for most of the day.
Winds will remain steady today at 10-15 mph even throughout the afternoon. Temperatures will struggle to reach the lower 40s today with a wind chill making it feel like the mid-upper 30s.

The coldest morning will arrive on Tuesday as the kids head back to school.
Tonight will be the coldest night so far this winter as temperatures will reach the middle to upper 20s at the beach and lower to middle 20s inland. This will make for a cold start as the kids head back to school on Tuesday.

A few more clouds will be around on Tuesday and temperatures will be a degree or two colder, keeping those highs right around 40. Factor in the wind and wind chills will stay in the 30s.

Highs will slowly climb into the 50s and 60s by the end of the week. All of this is ahead of our next system which brings rain on Friday and Saturday.
Milder weather will arrive by the end of the week as temperatures climb back into the 50s and 60s. Unfortunately, our next rain chance arrives Friday afternoon and continues into Saturday as a cold front swings through. The timing and details of this will still need to be ironed out but this looks to be our only rain chance over the next seven days.

Regardless, stay warm and let’s count down the days until spring! 59 Days!

