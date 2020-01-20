FIRST ALERT: Arctic air sticks around, temperatures struggle to climb

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Winter is here and the Arctic air that we have given you the first alert to has arrived.
As you step out the door this morning, you will need the coat. This weather is already cold enough but factor in the wind throughout the day and the temperatures will feel even colder, especially this morning.
Winds will remain steady today at 10-15 mph even throughout the afternoon. Temperatures will struggle to reach the lower 40s today with a wind chill making it feel like the mid-upper 30s.
Tonight will be the coldest night so far this winter as temperatures will reach the middle to upper 20s at the beach and lower to middle 20s inland. This will make for a cold start as the kids head back to school on Tuesday.
A few more clouds will be around on Tuesday and temperatures will be a degree or two colder, keeping those highs right around 40. Factor in the wind and wind chills will stay in the 30s.
Milder weather will arrive by the end of the week as temperatures climb back into the 50s and 60s. Unfortunately, our next rain chance arrives Friday afternoon and continues into Saturday as a cold front swings through. The timing and details of this will still need to be ironed out but this looks to be our only rain chance over the next seven days.
Regardless, stay warm and let’s count down the days until spring! 59 Days!
