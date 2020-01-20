Events planned to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Monday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/WCSC) – Celebrations across the Grand Strand and state will join a list of tributes nationwide honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on the federal holiday named in his honor.
In Myrtle Beach, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., a parade will be held on Ocean Boulevard. The public is asked to lineup at 26th Avenue North. The parade flows to 9th Avenue South.
A parade at 10 a.m. in downtown Charleston will begin at Burke High School on Fishburne Street, then head north to Sumter Street, then to King Street, to Marion Square and then onto Calhoun Street. The lineup for the parade begins at 8 a.m.
At 5 p.m., the city of Charleston and the YWCA will host “Hold Fast to the Dream,” an MLK Day concert. The concert will be held at First Baptist Church of James Island, at 1110 Camp Rd.
The concert, which is free and open to the public, will feature Lowcountry Voices, a Charleston choral group known for their uplifting regional and international performances, under the direction of Nathan L. Nelson.
Doors will open at 4 p.m.
In honor of King, volunteer crews will assist in rebuilding homes in Mullins, Lake View and Brittons Neck that were damaged during Hurricane Florence. Experienced construction coordinators will guide volunteers as they work with sheetrock, flooring, finishing and cabinetry. For more information on how you can volunteer, click here or call 843-506-1289.
In Columbia, six of the Democratic presidential nominees will be on hand for the 20th anniversary of King Day at the Dome.
A prayer service begins at 8:30 a.m. at Zion Baptist Church. The lineup for the march is at 9:30 a.m. on Washington Street, and the rally at the State House begins at 10 a.m.
Former Vice President Joe Biden, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard are expected to attend the day’s events.
On Sunday, Pete Buttigieg’s South Carolina campaign announced he would attend King Day at the Dome. Buttigieg originally planned to attend MLK events in his hometown, but campaign spokesperson Lauren Brown said Buttigieg changed his plans because “he also wants to make clear his commitment to earning the support and trust of every voter in South Carolina, including those of the African-American community who consistently serve as the base of our party.”
Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar is expected to attend the morning prayer service.
