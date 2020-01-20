Evansville dog back home after being found 2k miles away

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Thanks to the help of a husband and wife a rescue dog found in Los Angeles is back in Evansville.
It Takes a Village No-Kill Rescue organization has been posting about Kisska’s nearly 2,000-mile journey over the past few days.
They say Kisska was adopted from them in 2013. Seven years later It Takes a Village got a call when the pup turned up in a Los Angeles animal shelter.
“She had come in as a stray," said Tangila Ashby, It Takes a Village executive director. "And that her microchip came back to It Takes a Village. So, we had to find a way to get her back here.”
Kisska was able to hitch a ride with a husband and wife coming from there and going through the Evansville area.
On Sunday, after thousands of miles, Kisska made it back home.
It takes a Village commented on Facebook they have tried contacting Kisska’s adopted family, but have not had any luck. The organization says they don’t know exactly how she ended up in Los Angeles.
