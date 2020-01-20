‘Danger to society’: Judge sets $1.5 million bond for Myrtle Beach car break-in suspect

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A man accused of breaking into more than a dozen vehicles throughout the Myrtle Beach area received a hefty bond during a hearing on Monday.
A judge gave 48-year-old Richard Parnell of Lancaster, S.C. a $1.5 million bond. He was arrested on Friday and charged with 15 counts of breaking into a motor vehicle.
One of the cases police said Parnell is tied to was from Jan. 2 at the Planet Fitness on Seaboard Street. A police report shows that the window of a 2009 Mercedes SUV was broken out. The victim told officers that her Coach purse was stolen, along with the credit cards and cash that were inside.
Myrtle Beach police said that Parnell targeted purses or bags left in plain sight on the vehicle seat or floorboard. They said he would smash out the windows of the vehicle and leave with the stolen property within a matter of seconds.
“Parnell is a danger to society as several similar incidents have taken place over multi-jurisdictions within a two-week time frame, and a potential flight risk due to having no known ties to the Myrtle Beach area,” said Detective Billy Porter.
Porter is the lead investigator in the case and anyone with additional information is asked to call him directly at 843-918-1912.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.