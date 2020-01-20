Crews replace trees, repaint parking lines on Broadway Street in downtown Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach crews are working on improvements to Broadway Street.
According to a post on the city of Myrtle Beach’s Facebook page, crews have already replaced some of the trees along the sidewalks of Broadway Street, which is south of U.S. 501.
On Monday morning, work began on repainting the diagonal parking lines, city officials said.
“Spaces may be blocked off while painting occurs, but the process moves quickly,” the post stated.
