Myrtle Beach police, fire searching water for missing swimmer

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - City of Myrtle Beach officials are searching the Grand Strand waters Sunday for a missing swimmer.
A spokesperson with the Myrtle Beach Police Department says the search began around 1:45 p.m. Sunday. Officials are checking the shoreline of 68th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach.
An age, gender or description of the missing swimmer is unknown at this time. Myrtle Beach Fire is assisting in the search.
