Darlington deputies say Hartsville man stole dirt bikes, golf clubs and cash

HARSTVILLE, SC (WMBF) - A Hartsville man is behind bars Sunday after deputies say he went on a theft spree.
William Kahler Johnson was arrested and booked in to the Darlington County Detention Center on 6 p.m. Saturday night, charged with larceny, breaking and entering and two counts of receiving stolen property.
A spokesman with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office says the spree took place in the North Hartsville area around Fox Hollow and Lake View Boulevard.
Deputies believe over the course of a few hours Thursday night into Friday morning, Johnson stole two children’s dirt bikes, a set of golf clubs, a pair of children’s bicycles and an unknown amount of money out of nearby cars.
“Enough is enough,” Sheriff Tony Chavis said in a statement released to WMBF. “Our citizens deserve relief from the continuing crimes he commits in the community. He has had opportunities to change his ways, but he continues to be a criminal.”
Darlington County deputies say the investigation is ongoing and additional charges could be added.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.