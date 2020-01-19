Darlington deputies say Hartsville man stole dirt bikes, golf clubs and cash

By WMBF News Staff | January 19, 2020 at 4:07 PM EST - Updated January 19 at 4:07 PM

HARSTVILLE, SC (WMBF) - A Hartsville man is behind bars Sunday after deputies say he went on a theft spree.

William Kahler Johnson was arrested and booked in to the Darlington County Detention Center on 6 p.m. Saturday night, charged with larceny, breaking and entering and two counts of receiving stolen property.

A spokesman with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office says the spree took place in the North Hartsville area around Fox Hollow and Lake View Boulevard.

Deputies believe over the course of a few hours Thursday night into Friday morning, Johnson stole two children’s dirt bikes, a set of golf clubs, a pair of children’s bicycles and an unknown amount of money out of nearby cars.

“Enough is enough,” Sheriff Tony Chavis said in a statement released to WMBF. “Our citizens deserve relief from the continuing crimes he commits in the community. He has had opportunities to change his ways, but he continues to be a criminal.”

Darlington County deputies say the investigation is ongoing and additional charges could be added.

