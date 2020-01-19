FIRST ALERT: Bundle up! Here comes winter!

The wind will make it feel even colder as you step out the door tomorrow morning. (Source: WMBF)
By Andrew Dockery | January 19, 2020 at 6:06 AM EST - Updated January 19 at 6:06 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The approaching cold front continues to bring a few isolated/scattered showers through the area this morning. As we head throughout the morning, rain chances will begin to decrease but the winds will remain breezy today.

Winds will be gusty today, even as the cold front passes through this morning.
Highs today will reach the low-mid 60s with breezy winds making it feel much colder. Look for those wind gusts to reach 30-35 mph possible at times today.

The wind will make it feel even colder as you step out the door tomorrow morning.
The coldest air of January arrives later tonight and through a good chunk of the work week. With a gusty wind, temperatures will drop into the upper 20s across the Pee Dee and to near 30 near the beaches. Morning morning wind chills will drop into the upper teens and lower 20s as you prepare for the new work week.

Highs will struggle through the first half of the work week. Sunshine will continue but you will need the coat for the first half of the weekend.
The coldest weather will remain in place through the first half of the work week. Afternoon temperatures will only reach the 40s each day.

The winter air arrives tonight and continues through a majority of the work week. Here's a look at the cold mornings ahead.
The colder temperatures will be during the mornings! Expect low-mid 20s across the Pee Dee and the middle to upper 20s near the beaches for this week as you prepare for the days ahead!

Grab the coat and warm winter gear. You’re going to need it.

