FIRST ALERT: Arctic air moving in

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A strong surge of much colder weather will settle in through the middle of the week.
A cold front has pushed off shore and will be followed by Arctic air moving into the Carolinas through Wednesday.
Temperatures will tumble tonight under clear skies and an occasionally gusty wind. Temperatures by Monday morning will reach the upper 20s inland and lower 30s along the Grand Strand. With a 10 to 15 mph wind lingering through sunrise, wind chills will drop into the upper teens to near 20.
Monday will see clear skies but very cold temperatures. Afternoon readings will struggle to reach to the lower 40s. A breeze will keep wind chills in the 30s through the afternoon.
Monday night will be the coldest night so far this winter as temperatures reach the middle to upper 20s at the beach and lower to middle 20s inland.
Tuesday will see a few more clouds and temperatures a degree or two colder - placing afternoon temperatures only around 40. Once again wind chills will remain in the 30s.
Wednesday will be another cold day with afternoon temperatures returning to the 40s.
Milder weather will arrive by the end of the week with temperatures reach the 50s to near 60 by Friday as the next storm system approaches with chances of rain once again.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.