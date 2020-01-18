12-year sentence for jail phone is ‘failure,’ justice says

Corrections officials have said for years that contraband cellphones are a problem in the state’s jails and prisons. During an outbreak of violence that left five inmates dead and an undisclosed number of other inmates injured between Dec. 29 and Jan. 3, some inmates used cellphones to take photos and videos that showed, among other things, prisoners sleeping on the floor of a crowded cell and smoke filling a corridor and cells at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman.