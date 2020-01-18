Report: Myrtle Beach Mall department store closing in April

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach area shoppers will soon have one less option.
USA Today reports the J.C. Penney anchor store inside the Myrtle Beach Mall has an ‘effective closing date’ of April 24.
Brooke Buchanan, senior vice president of communications with the retailer told USA Today the department chain plans to close 5 other store locations and a call center. Other locations slated to close include Missoula, Montana, Valley Stream, New York, Raleigh, North Carolina, Akron, Ohio and Tulsa, Oklahoma.
