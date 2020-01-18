Neighbors use revamped tool to help city of Myrtle Beach track coyote sightings

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The city of Myrtle Beach has relaunched a website to help track coyote sightings along the Grand Strand.
Neighbors are asked to fill out a form to record the coyote sighting. It asks people to describe the encounter they had with the animal and note if the coyote seemed aggressive or if it’s just passing through the area. The city hopes to create a map of coyote hot spots, as more people fill out the form.
Ralph Hunn said he used the site after he saw a coyote in his back yard near the oceanfront, right as he was about to let his two small dogs out.
“He was standing right over the kayak over there and sniffing around nice and easy and then he went back up jumped to the other side and went to the beach,” Hunn said.
In Pine Lakes, Craig Schreiner said coyotes are very common. He and his wife live near the golf course and said more recently they’ve noticed less stray cats on the street.
“It’s become something that we talk about, make sure we know. We have a small dog and an older cat so we’re really careful about that," Schriener said when it comes to letting his animals out of the house.
Hunn believes the city should do more to help with the problem and that the website isn’t enough.
“You know if there were bears or whatever they would do something I don’t know why they wouldn’t do something at least at this point It may be a cat a dog today but it could be a little kid playing in the yard,” Hunn said.
Myrtle Beach leaders passed a Coyote Response Plan in 2018 after it became an issue among residents. It contained 12 action steps for the city and residents to follow.
The city advises people to educate themselves on coyotes, keep their pets on leashes and even carry a large stick or air horn when walking their dogs in order to avoid encounters.
