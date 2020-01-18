Jury finds man guilty of killing 88-year-old Pee Dee woman during attempted carjacking

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – One of the six people charged in connection to a deadly attempted carjacking was found guilty on Friday.
A jury convicted Diante Rogers on several charges including murder, carjacking and kidnapping. A judge sentenced him to life in prison without parole, according to public index records.
Authorities said 88-year-old Katherine Wilson was shot in August 2017 during an attempted robbery and carjacking.
Investigators said the suspects were driving in a new model BMW when two of the men got out of the car and approached Wilson, who was in her vehicle.
Authorities said the men put a gun to her window, and when Wilson wouldn’t open it, they reportedly shot it out and hit her in the arm.
They added that she drove off and the men started shooting at her car.
Wilson ended up getting shot during the incident and died several weeks later.
The cases for the other suspects involved are still pending.
