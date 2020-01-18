Judge sentences Florence County man convicted of killing pregnant girlfriend

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Florence County man convicted of killing his eight-month pregnant girlfriend learned his fate on Friday.
Darkel Foreman was found guilty in December on two counts of murder, one for Tomena Ford and one for their unborn child, but his sentencing was deferred until January.
Twelfth Circuit Solicitor Ed Clement said the judge sentenced Foreman to 35 years in prison.
Back in June 2016, deputies were called to a home on Ashley Court where Foreman said he shot his girlfriend and their unborn baby during an argument, according to a police report.
The two were reportedly living together. Family members told WMBF News that Ford had several miscarriages in the past and was finally ready to have a child.
