Georgetown police cruiser hit by driver suspected of DUI, authorities say

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) – A Georgetown police officer was taken to the hospital Friday night after the cruiser he was in was hit by another car, authorities said.
The Georgetown Police Department said that Sgt. Scott Scogin was in his police cruiser, helping a person in a disabled vehicle in front of the Walgreens on Fraser Street, when another car hit him from behind.
Scogin was taken to the Georgetown Memorial Hospital for an evaluation.
“Please keep Sergeant Scogin and his family in your prayers,” the Georgetown Police Department wrote in a Facebook post.
The driver of the vehicle was arrested by the South Carolina Highway Patrol for suspicion of driving under the influence.
The person’s name has not been released.
The Georgetown Police Department said more information will be released as it becomes available.
