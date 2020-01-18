Forestry Commission searching for stolen emergency vehicles

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Forestry Commission is asking for public assistance to locate two emergency vehicles that have been stolen.
Officials say a firefighting bulldozer and a transport were taken from the operator’s standby location in Elgin near Wildwood Lane.
The transport is described as a 2017 Freightliner flatbed, about 27 feet long. Its license plate number is 18813SG, the serial number is 1FVHCYFE3JHJT7582 and the state decal is 14689.
The transport has red and white emergency lights and has the word “Wildland Fire” written in red on the doors.
The bulldozer is described as a 2017 CAT D-4 with a state decal number 14682. The serial number is CAT00D4KTKR202495.
Both vehicles have the call signs N-3-3.
Anyone who knows or has information about the whereabouts of either vehicle is urged to call 911, the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Department at (803) 425-1512 or Crimestoppers at (888) CRIME-SC.
