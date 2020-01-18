FIRST ALERT: Overnight showers then clearing and windy

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A quick hitting round of showers arrives tonight followed by clearing and windy weather Sunday. Much colder weather arrives Sunday night.
Showers will gradually increase overnight with the best chances arriving after midnight. No heavy rain or thunderstorms are expected. Temperatures tonight will remain mild with readings in the upper 50s to near 60.
Showers will be ongoing early Sunday morning but will quickly come to an end by mid morning as drier air begins to work into the region. The drier air will lead to clearing skies by midday with plenty of sunshine on tap for the afternoon. Temperatures will reach the lower 60s.
Winds will turn gusty during the day Sunday with gusts of 30 to 35 mph possible at times.
Much colder air arrives in the region by Sunday night. With a gusty wind, temperatures will drop into the upper 20s across the Pee Dee and to near 30 along the Grand Strand. Monday morning wind chills will drop into the upper teens and lower 20s.
The colder weather will remain in place through the first half of next week. Afternoon temperatures will only reach the 40s each day. Overnight temperatures will be very cold with lower to middle 20s across the Pee Dee and middle to upper 20s near the beach.
