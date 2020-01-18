FIRST ALERT: Breezy, warmer weekend as showers return

Showers linger into Sunday morning
By Robert Whitehurst | January 18, 2020 at 6:24 AM EST - Updated January 18 at 6:30 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The next cold front moves through this weekend, ushering in another drop in temperatures for next week.

After a cold start Saturday, temperatures quickly climb today with afternoon highs into the lower 60s. The cloud will be on the increase but most of the rain will hold-off until after sunset. A few showers can’t be ruled out through the day.

The best chance of rain will arrive overnight, coming to an end shortly after sunset Sunday. The warmer weather continues tonight as we only drop to 62° Sunday morning. Clearing skies arrive by Sunday afternoon as temperatures start to drop late in the day.

Winds turn gusty as the cold front approaches tonight. The peak winds arrive in the pre-dawn hours Sunday as wind gusts could approach 35 mph. We’ll remain gusty through Sunday morning with improvements late in the day.

We turn breezy into Sunday morning
Sunny skies return next week but the cold weather moves back in! Afternoon highs struggle to climb out of the lower 40s Monday and Tuesday. We’ll start the mornings off down into the upper 20s through mid-week.

Another big drop for next week
