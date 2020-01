The area of 6300 Hwy. 90 will be shut down for an extended period of time.#HCFR crews join @SCDPS_PIO and the @horrycountypd at a 3-vehicle accident in which 1 vehicle caught fire.



Injuries are reported.



Call was dispatched at approximately 6:15 a.m.



Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/GyLUVDy1nU