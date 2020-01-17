Woman charged with DUI after 3-year-old dies in Loris crash

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A woman is facing charges in connection to a crash in Loris last week that killed a 3-year-old girl, according to officials.
Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said Heather Grace Boyd, 23, is charged with felony DUI resulting in death and felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury.
The deadly two-vehicle crash happened on Highway 66 near Doyce Drive on Jan. 9.
The Horry County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Allura Blacknell.
Other people were also injured in the crash, with Horry County Fire Rescue officials describing their injuries as serious.
Boyd is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center. She is due in court for a bond hearing Friday morning.
