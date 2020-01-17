Two Horry County men facing child pornography charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – Two Horry County men were arrested on child pornography charges Tuesday.
According to a news release from the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, investigators received multiple CyberTipline reports which led them to 30-year-old Tristan Kirk-Frost, of Murrells Inlet, and 58-year-old Kevin S. Blank, of Myrtle Beach.
Investigators allege both Kirk-Frost and Blank distributed multiple files of child pornography. In addition, Kirk-Frost allegedly possessed multiple files of child pornography.
Kirk-Frost is charged with nine counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and ten counts of third-degree criminal exploitation of a minor.
Blank is charged with seven counts of third-degree criminal exploitation of a minor.
The cases will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.