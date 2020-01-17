Solicitor believes woman found shot along Green Sea road will get justice

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A 20-year-old woman is fighting for her life after police said she was found shot in the middle of a road, but the 15th Circuit solicitor said she might not have to fight as hard for justice.
Horry County police said the woman was found Monday afternoon, lying in the road at the intersection of Bay View Drive and Mount Olive Church Road. At first, emergency responders thought she was hit by a car, but once they took her to the hospital, it was clear she had also been shot.
“She’s alive and that’s quite a miracle because of course, she had quite a few injuries, one being a gunshot wound," said 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson.
Authorities said the person responsible is still on the run.
Richardson said that while a case like this seems complicated and hard to make an arrest since it occurred in such a rural area, he said this may be easier to solve than most other cases that end up on his desk.
“I tell people all the time, that most of our violent crime locally is related to gangs or drugs or both. This one does not appear to fall into one of those categories," Richardson said. “What makes gang cases, the opposite is that so many times people have seen what took place but will not come forward. The victims of those generally don’t want to involve the police and don’t want to be helped. And it’s a lot harder to go forward when a victim doesn’t want to be helped.”
But in this case, Richardson said the victim is cooperating, which has been a big help in figuring out who authorities need to be looking for.
Richardson also said that even though the suspect isn’t in custody, the public should feel safe.
Once an arrest is made in the case, the person is expected to face attempted murder charges which could carry a 30-year prison sentence.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call HCPD at 843-248-1520.
